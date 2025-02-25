DANBURY, Connecticut—Meyer Jabara Hotels President Justin Jabara announced Eric Churchill, senior vice president of operations, has been promoted to chief operating officer. As part of this newly appointed position, Churchill will oversee portfolio operations to grow performance for owners, guests, and associates.

“The Meyer Jabara Hotels Journey culture is the glue that has held—and continues to hold—us together throughout the decades,” said Jabara. “Eric’s promotion is the perfect example that leading, learning, and teaching results in success. His professional achievements are exemplary. His passion for people is profound. And his pursuit of an enriched work/life balance for guests, associates, and owners has made him an irreplaceable asset that deserves to be recognized.”

Churchill joined Meyer Jabara Hotels in 2004 as general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Copley Square in Boston. He then transitioned to general manager of the Providence, Rhode Island, Marriott, a larger hotel. In 2013, Churchill was promoted to senior vice president of operations. Throughout his 21-year career with the company, Churchill served as Chair of the company’s Journey LOP.

“There is something really exciting about managing people and leading individuals who have a passion to succeed,” Churchill said. “The support from ownership is unlike anything I have experienced before, and the drive for results among the leadership team and line-level employees is contagious. I am honored by this promotion and look forward to assisting this great organization with continued growth for decades to come.”

Churchill is a graduate of Johnson and Wales University. Immediately out of college, he accepted a position as a management trainee. His first job in hospitality was as an assistant executive housekeeper at Harvey DFW Airport. Before joining Meyer Jabara Hotels, he worked for Bristol Hotels and Resorts. Churchill will continue to operate from his office in Providence, Rhode Island.