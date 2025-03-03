Cloudbeds and Duetto Form Strategic Partnership

SAN DIEGO, California—Cloudbeds and Duetto announced a strategic partnership to give hoteliers tools for optimizing revenue and operational efficiency. This collaboration integrates Duetto’s revenue strategy platform with Cloudbeds’ hospitality management software. Together, the two industry leaders will deliver a solution that is efficient, scalable, and accurate to help hoteliers of all property types maximize profitability. For Duetto, this is the first two-way integration developed using NiFi, enabling a stable integration, as well as flexibility and scalability for properties worldwide.

“At Cloudbeds, we’re laser-focused on delivering mission-critical solutions that transform how hoteliers operate and scale their businesses,” said Adam Harris, CEO, Cloudbeds. “This partnership with Duetto underscores our commitment to innovative solutions that drive revenue and efficiency. Together, we’re making enterprise-grade technology accessible to all.”

“We are excited to partner with Cloudbeds, a company that shares our vision for innovation and customer success,” said David Woolenberg, CEO, Duetto. “By combining our cutting-edge revenue optimization technology with Cloudbeds’ robust management platform, we’re creating a powerful synergy that will allow hotels of all sizes to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”

The integration between Cloudbeds and Duetto will enable:

Activation and onboarding: Automated marketplace app onboarding adds user registration, preference setup, and feature access through prompts, AI-driven suggestions, and integrations without manual intervention.

Two-way synchronization in real-time: Integration between both parties permits real-time decision-making, considering changes in demand patterns, occupancy levels, and market-level/competitor rates.

Revenue insights: Comprehensive analytics and reporting tools to help hoteliers make data-driven decisions.

Comprehensive analytics and reporting tools to help hoteliers make data-driven decisions. Total property performance tracking: Common customers will be able to synchronize inventory, availability, out-of-order rooms, and total guest spend via folio data, as well as hotel reservation statistics, including historical and future reservations, and block reservation data.

The integration will be deployed in early Q2 2025 and will become available to all joint customers in summer 2025.