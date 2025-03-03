IHG Hotels & Resorts Brings Garner Brand to the United Kingdom

LONDON, United Kingdom—IHG Hotels & Resorts introduced its midscale conversion brand, Garner hotels, to the United Kingdom. Garner Hotel Preston Samlesbury marks a milestone for IHG’s midscale conversion brand, which has seen growth since its global launch in 2023.

The hotel, operated by KRO Hospitality and located in Northern England, joins a portfolio of Garner hotels in Europe. It also follows IHG and NOVUM Hospitality’s long-term agreement, to bring more than 50 Garner hotels to Germany.

Garner Hotel Preston Samlesbury delivers the brand’s “Made With Character” motto and is a contemporary hotel with 80 guestrooms spread across three floors. At reception, a Garner feature wall shows Sketches of Humanity.

Joanna Kurowska, vice president and managing director, United Kingdom and Ireland, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Garner hotels to the United Kingdom and Ireland, IHG’s largest market in Europe. It’s arrival sees us strengthen our midscale portfolio further by bringing a new brand to the market to join our growing Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express brands.”

“We are proud to open the doors of the first Garner hotels property in the United Kingdom,” said Neelesh Chaturvedi, general manager, Garner Hotel Preston Samlesbury. “Garner Hotel Preston Samlesbury is the perfect location for guests seeking quality stays at an affordable price point—whether they are exploring Preston or in need of a quick overnight rest. I’m confident our unique blend of style, service, and value under the brand’s ethos of ‘easy going stays that get you on your way’ will be welcomed by guests.”

Dining options include the Village Brasserie, offering locally sourced British cuisine, while the Lounge Bar provides a relaxed atmosphere for socializing. For business travelers, the hotel has several conference and events spaces for meetings, seminars, and gatherings. A Fitness Suite is also available for guests seeking to maintain their wellness routines during their stay.

Located close to the M6’s junction 31, Garner Hotel Preston Samlesbury offers access to Preston, Manchester, Liverpool, the Lake District, and the seaside resort of Blackpool. The hotel is close to business hubs such as Samlesbury Aerodrome, home to BAE Systems, and is also within reach of employers like Lancashire County Council and the University of Central Lancashire.

The hotel joins IHG’s global portfolio of more than 117 open or pipeline Garner hotels since the launch of the brand in 2023. In Europe, alongside 56 Garner hotels set to open in Northern Europe, IHG has announced the first signings in Turkey and Italy.