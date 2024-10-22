Duetto Expands Offerings Across North Asia

Duetto announced its further expansion into North Asia. This move aligns with Duetto’s goal to bring revenue optimization to more markets, helping businesses maximize their profitability and deliver guest experiences. With this expansion, Duetto is serving a broader range of clients across North Asia, including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Laos, Macao, Myanmar, and Cambodia. As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, the demand for data-driven revenue management tools has increased.

The expansion will see Duetto enhancing its local presence with increased staffing and partnerships with industry stakeholders. This ensures that Duetto’s customers in North Asia will have localized expertise, support, and solutions that address the specific needs of the region’s hospitality landscape.

Norman Lui has joined Duetto as regional director of sales to lead this expansion along with hires, Sonia Chen, customer success manager, and Gar Wei Chang, technical support specialist.

“As we continue to expand our footprint in North Asia, we’re not just entering new markets, we’re making a long-term commitment to the region’s hospitality industry,” said Chris Crowley, chief revenue officer, Duetto. “Our goal is to partner with hotels and resorts to optimize their revenue management strategies, helping them navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and ultimately, achieve sustained growth.”

In addition to expanding into new markets, Duetto is also bringing its function space product, OpenSpace to North Asia, providing data-driven pricing for meetings and event spaces. OpenSpace grows function space profitability and drives booking efficiencies to ensure venues are first to proposal, priced for profit, and optimized for booking conversion.

Duetto’s expansion into North Asia comes at a time when the region is experiencing growth in domestic and international tourism. By leveraging Duetto’s revenue management platform, hotels can predict demand, adjust pricing strategies in real time, and enhance their overall operational efficiency.

In addition to its technology, Duetto offers training and customer support in Mandarin, as well as consulting services, to ensure that hotel teams are equipped with the knowledge and skills to maximize the platform’s potential.

“We’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in North Asia and are eager to collaborate with local hoteliers to bring our vision of revenue management excellence to life,” added Lui. “Together, we can transform the region’s hospitality industry and set new standards for success.”