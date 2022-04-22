citizenM Launches Loyalty Program: citizenM+

citizenM launched a loyalty program called mycitizenM+. mycitizenM+ doesn’t have points to collect, levels to achieve, or welcome gifts. Members sign up for a monthly fee to get the perks without the points, and they don’t have to spend more to get rewards.

When choosing the membership features, citizenM relied on guest feedback. Most travelers want simplicity, value, and flexibility. With the mycitizenM+ membership, citizenM gives an extra discount lowest public rate. A room is also guaranteed, even during busy periods, for all member reservations made at least 48 hours in advance.

Additional inclusions are free late check-out and a free upgrade to a view room, both are subject to availability; a “first in queue” chat service; early access to discounts; and members-only events. WiFi is available at all hotels.

The cost of the membership can be recouped within two nights. Billing is monthly (not yearly) at a fixed rate, and sign-up is for one year. Every citizenM hotel is included, and there are no blackout dates. By the end of 2022, there will be 30 citizenM hotels in 18 cities across Europe, North America, and Asia.

In 2020, citizenM piloted subscription products like global passport, sleep, and corporate subscription. The trials showed an appetite in the market and insights that now serve as guides for mycitizenM+. Future add-ons are in development to customize the membership for all travelers.

Ernest Lee, citizenM’s chief growth officer, says, “We’ve always appealed to the self-employed: entrepreneurs, freelancers, and consultants. Many of them are starting or scaling a business, paying for travel out of their own pocket. As a young company that went through a ‘bootstrapping’ phase ourselves, we understand the importance of being frugal while still wanting a high-quality travel experience. That’s why we launched mycitizenM+. Now, startup founders to independent contractors have a shortcut to elite hotel status without the complicated points program or ‘Fortune 500’ travel budget.”