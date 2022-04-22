The Wayfarer Downtown LA Joins the Tapestry Collection by Hilton

LOS ANGELES—Pacifica Hotels announced The Wayfarer Downtown LA will join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton portfolio on April 29, 2022.

“We are thrilled to transition to a Tapestry Collection by Hilton property and continue our partnership with Hilton,” said Matt Marquis, CEO at Pacifica Hotels. “This boutique property is truly a gem within our collection, and we look forward to joining forces with one of the largest hotel groups in the world.”

The community-centric hotel is in the Broadway Corridor and is located on the site of the former Ritz Milner Hotel. The hotel has 156 guestrooms and suites created by Los Angeles-based architecture firm Rockefeller Kempel Architects and The Gettys Group in collaboration with Pacifica Hotels’ in-house design team. The Wayfarer DTLA shows DTLA through public space art with a more urban approach. Showing a variety of venues and public spaces, local art installations, and interactive touches elements, The Wayfarer connects to the communities of Los Angeles.

Various dining and entertainment outlets include beer and wine flights, WiFi, and an American bistro serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily at The Gaslighter Social Club or cocktails and spirits at Lilly Rose, The Wayfarer DTLA’s basement parlor. The basement of the hotel has light fare, vintage game machines like Zoltar, and local live entertainment ranging from stand-up to performance art. The Rooftop is an open-air restaurant and bar, which has a cuisine that celebrates the flavors of Los Angeles.