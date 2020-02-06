This Week’s Comings and Goings

Cassie Bond is now vice president of revenue strategy for Chesapeake Hospitality, where she will lead corporate and property-level revenue management, as well as team members. Bond’s Chesapeake Hospitality career started in December 2008 when she became a revenue manager, and over the past 12 years, she held several leadership positions within the company.

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) has appointed Marina MacDonald, chief marketing officer for Red Roof, chair of its 2020 Americas Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The board is composed of travel and hospitality executives from a representative selection of HSMAI members.

AHC Hospitality has promoted Josef Huber to regional vice president of food and beverage and Darin Jemison to regional director of food and beverage. Huber is leading food and beverage operations for third-party managed AHC Hospitality properties. Jemison will manage operations for the AHC Hospitality downtown Grand Rapids properties.

Caroline MacDonald has been promoted to group vice president of sales, distribution, and business performance for Rosewood Hospitality Group. MacDonald was previously vice president of global sales and marketing. In her new position, MacDonald will be responsible for revenue management, marketing teams, and global sales.

Mandarin Oriental, Washington, D.C. is welcoming general manager Torsten M. van Dullemen; the general manager title is added to his position of area vice president of operations for the northeastern United States, where he leads operations for both Mandarin Oriental, Boston and Mandarin Oriental, New York.

Allen Highfield has been named general manager for Montage Healdsburg, a Montage Hotels & Resorts property in California. Highfield has Montage experience working for the Montage Deer Valley as general manager. Before Montage, Highfield was general manager for multiple hotels for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

Snow King Resort, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property in Jackson, Wyo., is welcoming general manager Gregg Fracassa. Before joining Benchmark, Fracassa was regional managing director for Portfolio Hotels & Resorts, and before that, he was general manager for the Portfolio Hotels & Resorts DoubleTree by Hilton in San Diego, Calif.

Reverb by Hard Rock, a Hotel Equities property in downtown Atlanta, has named Tyrone Tindell general manager and Terri Hunt director of sales and marketing. Before Reverb, Tindell was dual general manager for two Marriott hotels in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., and Hunt was most recently director for sales and marketing for a Marriott hotel in downtown Atlanta.

Jamie Hopwood is general manager and Zach Tharp is director of sales for Hotel Carmichael, a property opening soon that is managed by Coury Hospitality. Hopwood is responsible for opening and post-opening operations, and Tharp is managing sales efforts and team members as the hotel opens.

Kimpton Taconic Hotel restaurant The Copper Grouse has named Daniel Black executive chef, where he will work with menu development. In addition, The Copper Grouse has named general manager of food and beverage Peter DeLone to run events, programming, and banquet facilities for the restaurant.

Kaleena Bliss will lead culinary operations for Thompson Seattle’s restaurant venues, in-room dining, catering, and banquets as executive chef. Bliss was most recently executive sous chef for SixSeven at The Edgewater Hotel, a position she held for four years. She was also chef de cuisine for Mistral Kitchen.

JW Marriott Nashville’s Stompin’ Grounds Restaurant has promoted Steve Scheler to chef de cuisine. As chef de cuisine, Scheler is redeveloping restaurant menus, strategies, and initiatives. Before joining the JW Marriott Nashville, he was a sous chef and promoted to banquet chef at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Cherry restaurant at the W Washington DC is welcoming Philip Marzelli chef de cuisine; in this position, Marzelli will evolve seasonal menus. Marzelli has worked at restaurants across Washington, D.C., during his career, and most recently served as executive chef for Bib Gourmand restaurant Sfoglina in downtown Washington, D.C.

The InterContinental Houston – Medical Center has named two new sales and marketing executives. Doug Kelly is director of sales and marketing, and he manages the sales, catering, public relations, and communications departments. In addition, Stevie Vu is director of marketing, leading social media, digital marketing, and brand management.

David Samuel is director of food and beverage for the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, where he is leading operations for the property’s over 20 food and beverage outlets. Samuel was recently food, beverage, and event planning director for the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in New Mexico.

True North Hotel Group has made leadership title changes. Lewis Wiens is now chairman from his previous title of chairman and CEO, Richard Merkel is CEO from president and chief operating officer, and Bradley Wiens is president and chief development officer from executive vice president and chief development officer.

Sandpiper Hospitality is changing its executive leadership team: Mark Schwenker has been promoted to vice president of operations, Candace Reynolds has been promoted to vice president of human resources, Victor Cruz has been promoted to vice president of revenue management, Beth Grove has been promoted to regional manager, Evan Verbeek has been promoted to regional revenue manager, and Kenneth Almy has been hired as regional manager.

Opening in late 2020 in Fort Meyers, Fla., is Luminary Hotel & Co., and the property has expanded its leadership team: Tom Albrecht has been named director of sales, Rhonda Decherd has been named director of catering and convention services, and Lesley Miller is area director of human resources.

David Millili is chief commercial officer for Nomadix Inc., where he will lead commercial strategy and development. Millili served as CEO for Runtriz prior to joining Nomadix, and during his career, he was a CEO and a board member for Pegasus Solutions. Millili also founded Open Hospitality.

