The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare—the first ground-up build in the Tapestry Collection by Hilton—is the closest off-airport hotel to O’Hare International Airport in Rosemont’s Pearl District. Designed for both business and leisure travelers, the hotel has modern design elements meant to attract and delight both guests and locals. With a chic and stylish vibe, the hotel wants to inspire people through its contemporary artwork and interesting design.

All of the hotel’s spaces, which include 165 guestrooms and suites, eight meeting venues, a patio, a private dining room, and the lobby, showcase visually stimulating artwork meant to create an air of elegance. Because of its close proximity to the airport, guests in need of a quick meal can order from a to-go breakfast menu, where everything can be made in 10 minutes. The hotel is also home to a 24-hour market, where guests can grab sandwiches, fruit, hummus, quinoa, and different snacks to go.

Made and designed through a collaboration between DLR, Getty’s Group, and Janko Group, the hotel was conceived and designed to offer visual stimulation to every person who enters the property. Micaela Haas, general manager for The Rose Hotel, says, “We want to inspire people through our contemporary art. Visually, we’re provocative, energetic, and edgy. We want to ignite ideas the moment you walk through the door.”

NOTABLE NEON

Because the lobby is surrounded by windows, the lighting needed to complement both day and nighttime check-ins and check-outs. “Behind the front desk, we have a beautiful lighting setup that changes colors. This isn’t just for transitioning the lobby from day to night—the colors can also change with the seasons and when different groups come to the hotel,” Haas says.

ATTENTION-GRABBING ELEMENTS

Throughout the hotel are focal elements—like the wooden ceiling—created to draw the attention of guests. Haas says, “The wooden elements actually tone down the space a little. We also have a wooden bar door that closes when entering the private dining room. The same wood is on the 24-hour market fixtures.”

FOCAL FIREPLACE

Although a water fixture was planned for the lobby, a fireplace was chosen for logistical reasons. Haas adds, “The fire pit is actually artificial. You can put your hand in and not get burned. It’s meant to look like smoke is coming out, but it’s just steam and lights.”

GEOMETRIC DRAWS

“There are lots of geometric designs around the hotel. There’s the zebra stripe wall, as well as self-seating with circular couches. Then, in the private dining room, we have all rectangular furniture,” Haas says, noting that this adds to the hotel’s contemporary feel.