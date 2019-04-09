Wyndham Integrates La Quinta Into Technology Platforms

PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts today announced that it has achieved several major milestones in its integration of La Quinta by Wyndham. Following last week’s migration off of legacy technology systems, La Quinta’s more than 900 hotels are now operating on the same central reservation, property management, loyalty, digital, and call-center platforms as Wyndham’s 19 other hotel brands.

This migration of La Quinta systems had been in the planning and testing phases for months, but it was implemented over a ten-hour period last week by a large cross-functional team from Wyndham and its technology partners. Because it involved the simultaneous transition of La Quinta’s reservations software, customer-facing websites, and property management system for more than 900 hotels, the company says it believes it was one of the largest same-day systems migrations in the history of the hospitality industry.

As a result of this transition, guests can now browse and book La Quinta hotels on Wyndham’s digital platform, WyndhamHotels.com, which features all of the hotels within the portfolio and offers loyalty and account management features.

“We are extremely proud of our teams’ tremendous effort to accomplish this monumental transition, and we are excited to give La Quinta franchisees access to our state-of-the-art, cloud-based technology platform and to welcome La Quinta loyalty members to Wyndham Rewards,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “We are confident that franchisees will recognize the stability, security, and increased global distribution of our technology platform, and that La Quinta Returns members will appreciate the simplicity and generosity of our world-class Wyndham Rewards loyalty program.”

