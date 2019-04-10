Deal Report: Five Hotel Sale and Financing Announcements

5 ASREF Closes Financing to Redevelop St. James Hotel in Selma

The American South Real Estate Fund (ASREF) has closed $3.4 million in senior bridge financing for Rhaglan Hospitality to acquire and redevelop the historic St. James Hotel in Selma, Alabama. The loan from ASREF enables Rhaglan to acquire the shuttered hotel currently owned by the city and convert it into part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection. The St. James will be one of nine hotels in the Southeast to convert to the soft brand.

