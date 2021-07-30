ALIS Award Winners Influenced the Hotel Industry in 2020

LOS ANGELES—The Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) honored the executives and companies responsible for the most influential hotel industry deals in 2020 with the ALIS awards. The winners were announced at ALIS during the Money Morning plenary session at the JW Marriott/Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Georgia was named Development of the Year (Full Service) 2020 (includes branded and unbranded—luxury and upper-upscale chain scales and casinos). Finalists in this category also included the Montage Healdsburg in Healdsburg, California, and the One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico.

Hyatt House & Hyatt Place in Chicago, Illinois, was named Development of the Year (Select/Limited Service) 2020 (includes branded and unbranded—upscale, upper midscale, midscale, and economy chain scales). Finalists in this category also included the AC Hotel Little Rock Downtown in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown in Fort Worth, Texas.

Advertisement

The L’Ermitage Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, was named Single Asset Transaction of the Year (Over $25M) 2020. Finalists in this category also included the Newport Beach Marriott in Newport Beach, California, and the Sheraton Downtown Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Killington Mountain Lodge in Killington, Vermont was named Single Asset Transaction of the Year ($25M and Under) 2020. The TownePlace Suites by Marriott Macon Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, was the other finalist in this category.

Arbor Lodging Partners’ acquisition of a 12-hotel portfolio was named Merger & Acquisition of the Year 2020. Finalists in this category also included Oxford Capital Group, LLC’s acquisition of five properties from Greystone Hotels and Three Wall Capital’s acquisition of eight TownePlace Suites from Services Properties Trust.

Gilda Perez-Alvarado, Global CEO, Hotels & Hospitality at JLL was named Jack A. Shaffer Financial Advisor of the Year 2020. Finalists in this category also included Alan Tantleff, senior managing director at FTI Consulting, and Robert J. Webster, vice chairman and president at CBRE Hotels Institutional Group, CBRE.

JP Ford chaired the ALIS Development of the Year committee, John R. Karver chaired the Single Asset Transaction of the Year committee, Michael Murphy chaired the ALIS Merger & Acquisition of the Year committee, and Thomas J. Corcoran chaired the ALIS Jack A. Shaffer Financial Advisor of the Year committee.

Produced by Northstar Travel Group, in association with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and The BHN Group, the two-and-a-half-day ALIS event features an array of seminars and panels hosted by experts and investors discussing trends and identifying new opportunities. The conference attracts the lodging industry’s hotel executives, investors, lenders, developers, and professional advisory community. This year’s ALIS was moved to July 26-28, 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 conference is expected to revert to its usual January timeframe as it is scheduled for January 24-26, 2022.