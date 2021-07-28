Wyndham Further Expands Franchisee Relief Measures

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is expanding its previously announced franchisee relief measures with updated housekeeping guidelines. Designed to reduce the frequency of stayover cleans while ensuring the health and safety of guests and hotel employees, the guidelines require Wyndham hotels to comply with guestroom cleaning requirements upon checkout and/or every third day of a guest’s stay (unless more frequent cleanings are requested by the guest or required by local regulation). The new measures build upon Wyndham’s franchisee relief efforts over the past year, including the company’s April 2021 move to reduce breakfast requirements for its economy brands.

The expanded franchisee relief measures are aligned with Wyndham’s “Count On Us” efforts that are part of Wyndham’s health and safety-focused brand standards. Hotels can reduce the frequency of stayover cleans and provide housekeeping staff with safety precautions that can be amended if required by local regulations while still meeting guest expectations. Wyndham plans to continue to update cleaning requirements as needed.

Previous franchisee relief measures began in March 2020, and the announcements included fee waivers, extensions, and access to reduced prices for hospital-grade cleaning and safety products amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, revised breakfast standards at economy brands went into effect July 1, 2021: over 3,000 Days Inn by Wyndham, Howard Johnson by Wyndham, and Super 8 by Wyndham hotels simplified breakfast offerings to include prepackaged food items; Travelodge by Wyndham continued its 24-breakfasts; and Microtel by Wyndham elevated its breakfast options while reducing costs and maintaining guest satisfaction.