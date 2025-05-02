ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America announced the opening of My Place Hotel-Bentonville/Rogers in Bentonville, Arkansas, the brand’s first property in the state. The hotel is owned by TGC Group, which also developed and manages the property. It was designed by The Richardson Design Partnership.

My Place Hotel-Bentonville/Rogers offers proximity to a mix of business, culture, and outdoor adventure. The area has more than 70 miles of interconnected hiking trails. Guests can hop on the Arkansas Missouri Trail, less than half a mile from the hotel. The property is also near the Rogers Regional Sports Complex, NorthWest Arkansas Community College, Lost Springs Golf and Athletic Club, the Walmart Museum, and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

My Place Hotel-Bentonville/Rogers, AR is a new-build property with 63 rooms. The hotel has an enhanced design, including all brick with metal panels along the exterior. The hotel is pet-friendly and offers the standard My Place amenities, such as a full kitchen, free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour My Store grab-and-go market, on-site laundry, and a computer with printing services.

“We are thrilled to bring My Place Hotels to Bentonville, a city that blends business, culture, and outdoor adventure. Whether you’re here for work, play, or a little of both, we’re excited to welcome guests with comfortable, convenient, and quality accommodations in the heart of this dynamic community,” said Nick Esterline, president and founder of TGC Group. “We also look forward to continuing our partnership with My Place Hotels. This is our fourth My Place property, and there will be many more to come.”

“Expanding into Arkansas is a big step for My Place Hotels,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO of My Place Hotels. “The Bentonville/Rogers market was on our radar for a while, and we couldn’t have made this happen without a solid partner like TGC Group. Their understanding of our brand and how they consistently deliver for our guests has been crucial to our partnership. This new location marks another milestone in our relationship with TGC and brings what we do best to the Bentonville community.”