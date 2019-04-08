CHATTANOOGA, TENN.—Vision Hospitality Group announced the opening of the six-story Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta Decatur/Emory, which is one of eleven Vision hotels either in development or operation in Atlanta.

The 145-room hotel has a contemporary design incorporating cool, neutral tones and caters to travelers with value-added amenities such as an indoor saltwater swimming pool, meeting space, a 24-hour business center, and a fitness center.

Located at 116 Clairemont Avenue, Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta Decatur/Emory joins downtown Decatur, where guests will have access to local restaurants, boutique shops, and a multi-modal transit hub, all within walking distance.

“We are excited to be expanding in Atlanta’s growing market,” Mitch Patel, Vision president and CEO, said. “Our company values our ongoing partnership with Hilton and the opportunity to develop one of the best hotel brands available today. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Atlanta/Decatur Emory certainly reinforces our growth strategy to invest in premium brands in growing markets.”

The property will offer the brand’s signature free, hot breakfast with healthy options; “On the Run” breakfast bags; and free WiFi in every room.