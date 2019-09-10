Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Enhances Hotel Experience

Atlantic City, N.J.- Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, an MGM Resorts Luxury Destination, has invested more than $14 million into enhancing its hotel experience with the addition of the Lobby Bar and adjacent VIP check-in, as well as a redesign of over 300 Fiore Suites.

Scheduled for completion this month, the new Lobby Bar and complimentary VIP check-in will include three large-screen televisions, coffee service, and a curated tapas and cocktail menu.

With interior design by Avenue and architecture by Nelson Worldwide, the Borgata Hotel will present a fresh take on classic Art Deco in a speakeasy ambiance. Featuring illuminated custom wood and brass details, the bar will be surrounded by modern lounge seating. On weekends, the venue will transform into a piano bar for guests to enjoy live entertainment in an inviting atmosphere.

“The reinvention of our business has been a core principle since our 2003 debut, and we are pleased to continue developing the type of engaging product that our guests have come to anticipate,” said Marcus Glover, president & chief operating officer for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. “By enriching our hotel product, we are ensuring each guest enjoys an optimal Borgata experience that begins as soon as they walk through the door.”

Taking inspiration from Borgata’s coastal surroundings, the redesigned Fiore Suites will represent a distinctive departure from other hotels in the region. Each suite will be outfitted with a custom entertainment center featuring stone countertops and USB charging ports. A total of 312 Fiore Suites will be redesigned by early 2020.

Borgata recently debuted a new sports entertainment venue, Moneyline Bar & Book, and nightlife experience, Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, reflecting a $12 million investment.

