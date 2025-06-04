ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville Airport. Image Hotels acquired the property from Tara Investments on May 23, 2025. The transaction was facilitated by Mayank Patel, senior vice president at Hunter.

“We continue to trust Mayank and Hunter with our portfolio, and they were instrumental in this transaction,” said Amit Patel, managing partner of Tara Investments. “This disposition supports our strategy of harvesting capital and reinvesting in high-barrier-to-entry developments with long-term growth potential. The strong returns from this investment will help us advance future projects in our pipeline.”

Located along Interstate 40 and adjacent to Nashville International Airport, the property benefits from its proximity to one of the nation’s top emerging markets. Nashville welcomed 16.8 million visitors in 2023, generating $10.56 billion in direct local spending. The city is also a growing hub for corporate demand, with over 500 healthcare companies and employers such as Bridgestone headquartered nearby. The hotel is positioned near key attractions like River North, a new mixed-use development, and Nashville Yards, a $1 billion, 6 million-square-foot mega-project including office space, a convention center, and an entertainment venue.

The 111-key Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville Airport offers both leisure and business travelers guestrooms, a complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool.

“We are pleased to announce another successful transaction for a long-standing client,” said Mayank Patel. “The sale of the Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville allows Tara Investments to focus on new developments in both Nashville and Charleston, South Carolina.”