Los Angeles, Calif. – RobertDouglas has been an advisor for Fespar Enterprises LLC in structuring a long-term ground lease with The Robert Green Company for the development of a luxury resort on the waterfront in Santa Barbara, California.

The project is situated on a 3-acre waterfront site with views of the Pacific Ocean and down the coast. It faces an oceanfront park, sand beach, and whitewater along the nearby Cabrillo Boulevard. The project has been designed with classic Santa Barbara style architecture by hospitality architect Robert Glazier.

The property will feature well-appointed guest rooms and suites, plus a restaurant and bar, flexible meeting space, ocean view outdoor function space, and a roof top pool deck and bar overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Details of the hotel brand have yet to be announced.

“This ground lease signing was the culmination of a highly competitive process involving world-class developers, strategic and high net worth investors, and luxury hospitality brands that responded enthusiastically to the opportunity,” noted Stephen O’Connor, a principal and managing director of RobertDouglas.



