Best Western To Open Boutique Aiden Hotel In Cape Cod

PHOENIX — Best Western Hotels & Resorts is opening an Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point in the Cape Cod town of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts. The second U.S. property to open as part of the company’s new boutique hotel concept, Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point offers a design that reflects Cape Cod’s ocean-side environment.

“Cape Cod is a place with so much history and personality – it is the perfect destination for our second U.S. Aiden location,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

Managed by Jamsan Hotel Management, the Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point offers guests a personalized stay with mobile check-in, a connected fitness center, and meeting and event facilities. Guests can also indulge in locally inspired cocktails and curated dishes at the onsite café and bar.

“We are very excited to bring a cool and hip boutique hotel to the Cape,” said Ashok Patel, managing partner, Jamsan Hotel Management. “I am particularly proud to be part of the Aiden brand, and to debut Aiden in the Northeast as the second property in the U.S. and third globally. Our hotel brings a new lodging choice that is unlike anything else in the area, and we look forward to welcoming guests with our selection of modern amenities.”

Located in West Yarmouth, in the heart of Cape Cod, Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point is a place for travelers and locals alike to relax and recharge after a day of exploring New England’s old-school charm. Guests will find beaches, restaurants, shopping centers, and adventurous outdoor attractions nearby, including Bass Hole Boardwalk at Grey’s Beach, Whydah Pirate Museum, and Seagull Beach.