Hunter Hotel Advisors Facilitates Sale of Hampton Inn & Suites Bridgewater

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the sale of the Hampton Inn & Suites Bridgewater. Innzen Hospitality purchased the property from FSG Bridgewater Hotel LLC on May 6, 2025. Hunter’s Spencer Davidson, senior vice president, facilitated the transaction.

Situated in Raritan Valley, the Hampton Inn & Suites Bridgewater is positioned amidst a business hub that is the home to Fortune 500 and pharmaceutical companies such as MetLife, Johnson & Johnson and Philips-Van Heusen Corp. Less than an hour from New York City, the hotel is located near key destinations including TD Bank Ballpark, Bridgewater Commons mall and RWJ University Hospital Somerset.

Additional nearby landmarks include Newark Liberty International Airport, Somerset Corporate Office Park, and Rockefeller Logistics Park, an industrial development center with more than two million square feet of space leased out to companies such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Louis Vuitton.

The 2017 Hampton Inn & Suites Bridgewater includes a selection of 133 guestrooms. Guests can enjoy an on-site fitness center, an indoor pool, and a lobby bar.

“Hunter was a pleasure to work with. Their discretion and deep market knowledge helped us successfully sell our Bridgewater asset,” said Jen Stebbins Thomas, manager of FSG Bridgewater Hotel LLC. “The process was handled professionally from start to finish.”