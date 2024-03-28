Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

Solid Foundation

Keryn McNamara, SVP, Hotel Technology, Aimbridge

By LODGING Staff

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?  

I always gravitated toward taking care of people and wanted to be part of the service industry having learned from my mother, the ultimate hostess. From early jobs in food and beverage and Disney’s College Program to a post-graduation hospitality development program, I explored property operations, sales, and revenue management—a great foundation to build my career.
 
Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?  

I’ve been fortunate to have many mentors and sponsors guide me. Leaders who taught me how to grow from mistakes and improve my character and leadership style. One mentor, in particular, challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and take initiative in an unfamiliar role, which has helped me immensely.
 
In your opinion, how is the lodging industry doing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?  

In the past decade, I’ve seen positive changes in the representation and advancement of women at the executive level, but there’s still room for increasing diversity in our industry. Women are a vital part of our workforce, and investment in their development and improving opportunities needs to remain a constant.

