AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR Collection

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania—AMResorts L.P. introduces the new master brand AMR Collection. Inspired by guests throughout its 20-year track record, AMR Collection brings together six resort brands under one name. The new master brand was envisioned to help agents and guests select the resort that best fits their needs. The group is also introducing four and five-star collection tiers as part of the repositioning. These categories further define the level of each resort brand and provide guests with multiple entry points for a luxury travel experience.

The launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of AMResorts and builds on its history of serving resort guests. Twenty years ago, the group reintroduced the all-inclusive concept as a luxury experience. AMResorts’ innovative approach—which included food and beverage, entertainment, spas, and beachfront settings—quickly became important in the industry. The master brand is the result of a track record of developing brands, now optimized to define and deliver what travelers want into the future. AMR Collection is introduced with a new tagline “Celebrate Every Moment,” which represents the group’s philosophy and commitment to creating memories. The resort brands are dedicated to helping guests celebrate all moments without the need for a special occasion. For the collection, “Celebrate Every Moment” also signifies a customer lifetime value and further defines the customer journey.

“‘Celebrate Every Moment’ captures the feeling we aim to create for every guest through the memories made at AMR Collection resorts—it reflects what vacation means for travelers today more than ever,” said Erica Doyne, senior vice president of marketing and communications for AMResorts. “Throughout our history, and during this past year especially, we have learned that everyday moments are worth celebrating, and AMR Collection offers the ideal backdrop to do just that.”

Doyne adds, “The AMR Collection master brand ties the portfolio together for enhanced recognition and helps consumers connect multiple brands under one trusted name. From a business perspective, the collection’s structure will help cultivate strong and consistent brands and drive revenue through strategic marketing efforts, while increasing the portfolio’s overall enterprise value.”

Looking ahead, AMR Collection will include product line extensions to accommodate market segment preferences, and further differentiate adults-only and family-friendly resorts. By focusing on lifestyle and life stages through the updated brand structure, there is growth potential for the collection, while the resorts will meet guest expectations and deliver value.

“For the last two decades, AMResorts has revolutionized the all-inclusive segment and led the industry in innovation. The AMR Collection’s signature vacation concept will continue to do just that,” said Gonzalo del Peón, group president for AMResorts Americas & Global Commercial. “Once we’ve raised the bar, we challenge ourselves to raise it again with an eye on the future.”

AMR Collection includes Secrets, Dreams and Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas. The company has grown to have a large portfolio of all-inclusive branded resorts in the Americas, tripling in size in the last decade, and is currently experiencing an expansion in Europe. The portfolio offers 102 properties across 36 beachfront destinations and eight countries and has been the first to introduce the all-inclusive experience to new locales such as St. Martin and Macao Beach in the Dominican Republic.