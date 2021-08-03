PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announced its new Microtel Lift Incentive Program. This landmark program is being introduced on the heels of a renovation incentive program for La Quinta by Wyndham, known as the LQUp Incentive Program, and further solidifies Wyndham’s dedication to supporting its franchisees. With an investment of over $40 million over the next three years, these programs help owners raise the brands’ profiles while enhancing the guest experience and helping to achieve long-term success.

The Microtel Lift Incentive Program supports Microtel by Wyndham owners based in the United States by offering forgivable note funding of up to $2,000 per room from Wyndham to supplement franchisees’ investment in hotel renovations that reflect elements of the brand’s new Moda prototype.

Centered on modern design—and with the understanding that cleanliness and efficiency are of increasing importance to travelers—Moda elevates the Microtel by Wyndham brand. The design approach complements existing Microtel hotels and allows hotel owners to optimize operational efficiencies, drive returns, and adapt the design to suit market and customer needs.

“Wyndham Hotels & Resorts remains strongly committed to helping owners improve the quality and performance of their hotels, increase their guests’ satisfaction, and best position their business for ultimate success,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “We know renovation projects play a critical role in that journey, as proven by the success our owners have seen from other brand renovation programs over the last several years, including the highly successful LQUp and Super 8 Innov8te Programs. This significant investment will help accelerate the adoption of new design standards for Microtel by Wyndham and bring important elements of Microtel’s Moda design to more destinations, reaching more everyday travelers.”

Microtel’s Lift Incentive Program follows in the footsteps of La Quinta’s LQUp Incentive Program, launched in 2020, that facilitates comprehensive upgrades to the hotel exterior, signage, public spaces, guestrooms, fitness center, breakfast offering, and more. All renovations reflect La Quinta’s Del Sol design, which was created with the objective to maximize revenue per square foot while maintaining a competitive cost per key and features a fresh design to provide guests with comfort and convenience while enabling productivity.

Through the LQUp Incentive Program, qualified La Quinta by Wyndham franchisees in the United States have received forgivable note funding of $2,000 per room to supplement their investment in hotel renovations. More than 80 properties have already completed renovations as part of this program, including properties in Dallas and Odessa, Texas; Salem, Oregon; St. Petersburg and Tampa, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Clovis, New Mexico; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Hotels that have completed an LQUp renovation have, on average, seen increases in RevPAR since completing their renovations. In addition to the sites that have completed LQUp renovations, more than 100 hotels are currently undergoing renovations under the program.

Dedicated to guest service and satisfaction, La Quinta by Wyndham offers an elevated stay in a contemporary setting and is a provider of select-service lodging with accommodations that appeal to both business and leisure travelers. Wyndham’s size and global footprint offer comprehensive and operating advantages for owners, including a diverse portfolio of brands, reduced distribution costs, and strategic development and sourcing.