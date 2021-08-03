IHG Hotels & Resorts announced plans for the first dual-branded voco Hotel in the United States in downtown Chicago. A Chicago landmark for over four decades, the property has long been recognized as a Holiday Inn. The hotel is currently undergoing a renovation that will include transforming a portion of the existing building into a voco Hotel.

voco, a brand from IHG that focuses on design and provides hotel owners the ability to retain their property’s individuality, continues to grow with 19 properties open globally and 29 properties in the global pipeline. Other U.S. properties now open or coming soon are located in New York City, St. Augustine, Florida, and Columbia, Missouri.

Julienne Smith, IHG’s senior vice president of development, commented, “Chicago is one of the most dynamic cities in the world and most popular travel destinations in the United States. We believe the millions of travelers who visit this exciting part of the city each year will welcome the choice between Holiday Inn, the most trusted hotel brand in the United States and the upscale refinement of voco. We congratulate Murphy Development Group on their vision for this project and look forward to working with them to bring this unique hotel to life.”

Advertisement

The voco and Holiday Inn hotel will offer 521 rooms in the visible location in the River North submarket of Chicago, attached to Chicago’s 4-million-square-foot Merchandise Mart. Overlooking Wolf Point, the hotel will offer views of the three branches of the Chicago River, adjacent to Chicago’s Riverwalk, apartment towers, and several office developments.

The hotel will share the public spaces and be design-led by the voco Hotels brand aesthetic throughout the common areas, including the lobby, the restaurants, and 22,500 square feet of meeting space. The Holiday Inn design aesthetic will be incorporated into the front desk, signage, and designated guestroom floors. The guestroom floors are configured in a figure-eight design surrounding two interior atriums. The hotel will also feature a fitness center and indoor pool. Once complete, the hotel will continue to be operated by Hostmark, a Chicago-based hotel management company that has been affiliated with the hotel since it first opened its doors. The new dual-branded property is projected to be unveiled in 2022.

John T. Murphy, chairman and CEO of Murphy Development Group commented,

“What attracted us to the voco brand is the forward-thinking design that can further project the unique nature of this iconic location. We also recognize and value the legacy profile that the Holiday Inn brand has maintained at this location. As a Chicago-based company, we are excited to have this property opening in our own backyard. We look forward to building on the success of this long-standing Holiday Inn and dramatically transforming this exciting project in the coming months.”

Drawing on IHG’s experience, voco Hotels gives guests a different choice that is reliable enough to depend on but different enough to be fun. For owners, the voco brand offers a flexible approach to design concepts and is easy to implement across a broad range of asset types, including new-build and conversion projects. The voco brand has become popular for historical buildings where many design elements are combined with updated renovations.