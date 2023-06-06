PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality has appointed Aly El-Bassuni as Divisional President, Enhanced Select Service. El-Bassuni joins Aimbridge after senior leadership runs at hospitality companies including Radisson and Wyndham and represents the company’s emphasis on adding to its leadership ranks in order to further focused results.

“I am excited to welcome Aly to our divisional leadership team and believe he’ll play a key role in our vision to set a new standard in hospitality,” said Mark Tamis, Aimbridge Hospitality’s president, global operations. “Aly is a people-first leader whose values and leadership style are a perfect fit with our culture, while his diverse industry experience, operational know-how, and brand prowess will immediately add value for our owners and associates and be a huge asset to Aimbridge as we continue to push operational excellence throughout our organization.”

El-Bassuni brings more than 20 years of franchise and brand operations experience and owner relations to Aimbridge Hospitality. As chief operating officer-Americas for Radisson Hotel Group, El-Bassuni was responsible for more than 600 franchised and managed hotel operations for Radisson’s seven brands with the management of brand leadership, owner relations, and guest experience. During his tenure, he led a cultural transformation to an owner-centric commitment and introduced an organizational structure to service levels.

In addition to his time at Radisson, El-Bassuni previously served as vice president of brand operations at Wyndham Worldwide, leading the strategic direction, net unit and room growth, financial and operations management, and brand positioning for several brands during his tenure.

Most recently, El-Bassuni led a transformation within the student housing space, launching and scaling a new student housing brand and operator called Yugo as its global CEO.

“Aimbridge Hospitality continues to flourish as a world-class organization, and to be a part of helping shape the future direction of the company is an exciting proposition,” El-Bassuni said. “I look forward to helping fuel growth by finding breakthrough opportunities to deliver innovation and benefits to our Enhanced Select Service Division associates, guests, and owners.”