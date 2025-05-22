AHLA Statement on U.S. House-Passed Reconciliation Package

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement from AHLA President & CEO Rosanna Maietta following the inclusion of key tax provisions critical to the hospitality industry in the U.S. House-passed Budget Reconciliation package:

“This is a win for Main Street businesses. We commend lawmakers for including critical tax provisions in the budget reconciliation bill that will prevent a tax increase on American workers and the small businesses that are the backbone of America’s hotel and lodging industry. This is a critical step to stave off the expiration of important tax provisions that will provide our members, the majority of whom are small business owners, the level of certainty they need to effectively operate their businesses. We urge the U.S. Senate to swiftly pass this legislation and send it to President Trump’s desk.”

Additional Background