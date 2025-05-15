WASHINGTON—This week, members of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) traveled from across the country to meet with congressional leaders and discuss legislative priorities vital for the hospitality sector. During the ongoing Budget Reconciliation and tax negotiations, more than 250 AHLA members held meetings with lawmakers across the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

“AHLA members flooded Congressional offices this week to share their on-the-ground insights and advocate for legislation to bolster the hotel industry,” said Rosanna Maietta, AHLA president and CEO. “Over the course of our meetings across the House and Senate, we successfully conveyed the implications of tax, trade, and labor policies lawmakers are considering. It’s clear that a strong tourism sector is on the radar of both Congress and the Administration.”

AHLA members shared key concerns and significant challenges facing the U.S. hospitality industry, including the implications of tax and trade policies on hotel operating costs and travel demand.

Legislative priorities critical to alleviating these pressures and protecting America’s small business hoteliers, jobs, and economic growth include several tax provisions in the House Ways & Means Committee’s tax portion of the Budget Reconciliation bill. These include making the Small Business Tax Deduction permanent, extending Bonus Depreciation, preserving the Like-Kind Exchange, reinstating Expanded Business Interest Deductibility, launching a second round of Opportunity Zones, and “No Tax on Tips” to help thousands of hotel employees keep more of their hard-earned income.

AHLA members also discussed measures to expand and upskill the hospitality workforce, such as adjusting the H-2B visa program cap and protecting the franchise model, which supports over half of all U.S. hotels and 2.8 million jobs.