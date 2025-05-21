Industry NewsAHLA Statement on No Tax on Tips Legislation
AHLA Statement on No Tax on Tips Legislation

By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Senate passed by unanimous consent “No Tax on Tips,” legislation to ensure that hospitality workers will be able to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. The following is a statement from Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

“AHLA applauds the U.S. Senate for unanimously passing the “No Tax on Tips Act.” This bipartisan legislation will put more money in the pockets of the hundreds of thousands of hotel workers who receive tips, ranging from housekeepers and valets to food service professionals and bellhops,” said Maietta. “We thank Senators Ted Cruz and Jacky Rosen as well as their co-sponsors for their leadership on this important measure.”

