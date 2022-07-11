WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation) announced a $500,000 donation from the Hyatt Hotels Foundation to launch the “No Room for Trafficking Survivors Fund” and expand the hotel industry’s ongoing work to support human trafficking prevention and survivors. In addition, G6 Hospitality and Extended Stay America have donated a combined $500,000 to the No Room for Trafficking Survivors Fund. The donations total $1 million.

No Room for Trafficking is an AHLA Foundation national awareness program that builds on the industry’s ongoing commitment and work to end human trafficking. No Room for Trafficking is committed to supporting economic stability for survivors of human trafficking while continuing to advance training and education to prevent human trafficking within the industry.

Hyatt Hotels Foundation

With the donation from the Hyatt Hotels Foundation, and further support from the industry, the Survivors Fund will be able to equip community-based organizations with the resources they need to engage and support survivors—from direct financial support for their short-term, baseline needs through to career-related support that can empower and equip them on their path forward.

“We are so grateful to the Hyatt Hotels Foundation for its generous donation, which will jumpstart the No Room for Trafficking Survivors Fund to support career training, employment opportunities, housing, and childcare needs of those who have experienced the horrors of trafficking,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO of the AHLA Foundation. “The fight against human trafficking has no finish line, and as an industry, we will continue to provide cutting-edge resources and support to ensure we are doing all we can to prevent and respond to human trafficking.”

“The hotel industry is dedicated to eradicating human trafficking and doing its part to support survivors. The generous donation provided by the Hyatt Hotel Foundation puts us one step closer to achieving this goal,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the Hyatt Hotels Foundation as we, as an industry, seek to provide resources and support services for survivors of human trafficking.”

“We recognize the potential of human trafficking to intersect with the hospitality industry and believe that one of the best ways the industry can combat the egregious violation of fundamental human rights is through efforts like the AHLA Foundation’s No Room for Trafficking Survivors Fund,” said Malaika Myers, Hyatt Hotels Foundation. “The Hyatt Hotels Foundation is proud to seed the kick-off donation to the fund and is committed to furthering efforts in this space.”

With this donation, a representative from the Hyatt Hotels Foundation will serve as co-chair of the No Room for Trafficking Advisory Council, which will bring together industry executive leaders in thought leadership and action to drive forward their collective efforts to eradicate human trafficking and support survivors. Together with survivors, they will set a framework for the Survivor Fund, as well as identify other areas of innovation and opportunity for the industry’s human trafficking prevention and awareness efforts. Once established, the next phase of the Fund will be to disburse critical resources to support survivors.

G6 Hospitality and Extended Stay America

G6 Hospitality and Extended Stay America have been long-time AHLA Foundation partners at the forefront of anti-trafficking efforts, driving the industry to support survivors. As a result of their efforts and funding, No Room for Trafficking will be able to support survivors with direct financial support, career training, and other resources to empower them on their path forward.

“G6 Hospitality and Extended Stay America have long been committed to eradicating human trafficking and steadfast in their support of the industry’s prevention efforts. Their passion and this generous financial commitment are a huge reason why No Room for Trafficking can continue to evolve and positively impact lives,” said Maietta. “As Chair of the Foundation Board in 2020, Greg Juceam was instrumental in bringing the No Room for Trafficking campaign under the auspices of the Foundation in order for us to expand our scope and activities. I’m so grateful for his leadership.”

“Our industry’s long history of combatting human trafficking continues today with this monumental contribution from G6 Hospitality and Extended Stay America,” said Rogers. “’The No Room for Trafficking Survivors Fund’ is now able to support the industry as we seek to provide resources and support services for survivors of human trafficking.”

Rob Palleschi, CEO, G6 Hospitality, said, “This donation redoubles our efforts to better train hotel employees across the industry and provides support to human trafficking survivors. We are grateful to be on the ground floor of building the ‘No Room for Trafficking Survivors Fund,’ and will continue to do everything we can to ensure the hotel industry is supporting, listening to, and learning from survivors.”

“In my time as Chair of the AHLA Foundation, with unanimous support from our Board of Trustees, I supported and shaped the critical mission outlined by the No Room for Trafficking program. This next phase of added training and survivor support is a natural progression, and we are proud to be providing one of the founding financial commitments to the ‘No Room for Trafficking Survivors Fund,’” said Greg Juceam, president and CEO, Extended Stay America.

“Human trafficking is a global societal problem and everyone has to do their part to help combat this crime,” said Ama Romaine, former general counsel and chief compliance officer, G6 Hospitality. “The launch of the ‘No Room for Trafficking Survivors Fund’ is the culmination of several years of hard work by many throughout the industry including AHLAF and my former colleagues at G6 and it is a testament to our collective commitment to providing meaningful support to survivors.”