Caption by Hyatt Launches With Beale Street Memphis Hotel Opening

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis opened its doors, marking the launch of Hyatt’s new lifestyle brand, Caption by Hyatt. Located on the corner of Beale Street and Front Street, the 136-room hotel offers a select-service neighborhood experience.

With views of the Mississippi River and city skyline, the hotel is a hub near Memphis experiences like the Orpheum Theater, the Memphis Rock n’ Soul Museum, FedEx Forum, and Sun Studios. Using upcycled and community-inspired design, the property weaves eclectic aesthetics into the urban industrial history of the area. The hotel is integrated into the William C Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop as part of the One Beale mixed-use development, preserving the existing riverside brick and cast-iron façade that dates back to 1879. This commitment to sustainability is reflected in the property’s layering of colors, textures, recycled materials, and emphasis on community. The hotel has local artwork with an interior mural by Frances Berry and an exterior mural by Juan Rojo.

“Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is a first-of-its-kind property that offers conscientious travelers a true Memphian lifestyle experience,” said Sarah Titus, area general manager, Hyatt. “By creating a welcoming space for both locals and travelers to be themselves and feel connected to the community, we are proud to create a space that shares a taste of all the local culture and cuisine there is to savor.”

A marquee on Front Street is the front of Talk Shop at Ellis, serving as the Caption by Hyatt brand’s hotel lobby. The space with floor-to-ceiling windows creates an all-day lounge and workspace for locals and guests for coffee or cocktails, working remotely, or meeting with friends. The culinary and social space has an all-day menu, the Hearth Bar’s assortment of freshly baked goods, and a 24-hour grab-and-go market.

The indoor lounge goes into a patio and beer garden with open fire pits and exposed brick and a living plant wall with bench seating. At the beer garden, guests can get a Wm C. Pilsner, a beer locally crafted in collaboration with Grind City Brewing. Together with other Memphian beverage purveyors like Mempops, Wrapzody, Muddys, and Raw Girls, Talk Shop at Ellis delivers a Memphian neighborhood experience.

A rotating events calendar at the welcome area serves as a space for travelers and locals alike to share experiences be it a gallery opening, open-mic night, book clubs, or spoken word happening in the area. Guests can connect with the emcee, who is the host and guide to the Caption by Hyatt experience.

The Gathering Space, which is a 350-square-foot glass-enclosed space that lives inside Talk Shop at Ellis, serves as a first-come, first-serve private meeting or event space with a community table. When the space is not booked for private use, the meeting table turns into a billiards table.

Through the back doors of Talk Shop at Ellis, there is a 1,000-square-foot courtyard area filled with greenery, where wooden benches offer an outdoor lounge space. The area is surrounded by façades of the William C. Ellis Building and includes a soundstage with a screen on the backdrop, doubling as a community event space for live performances, movie nights, and more.

The Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis has a contactless check-in, mobile key, and mobile-order food service. Guests can access their rooms with Room Keys in Apple Wallet, which allows World of Hyatt members to tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock guestrooms and key card-protected common areas without having to open an app or handle a plastic room key.

The guestrooms at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis display bold interiors that reflect urban street art with soothing hues of yellows. Guests enter living spaces with repurposed materials, comforts, and an in-room work/play lounge with a worktable, task lighting, and power outlets that are separated from the sleeping area. Barn-inspired doors slide open to the bathrooms with custom wallcoverings, rain showers, vanities, and counter space. Eight riverfront suites have double vanities and offer a living area with a pullout couch that leads to step-out balconies.

Located on the second floor, the fitness facilities are open to windows facing Front Street The gym has equipment for a full-body workout, including a cable machine, free weights, a row machine, cycling machines, and treadmills.

Guests staying at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis have access to the Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis’ amenities and meeting spaces, including the full-service restaurant, CIMAS, and Beck & Call.