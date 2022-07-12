Dream Las Vegas Development Breaks Ground

LAS VEGAS—Developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour in partnership with Dream Hotel Group, Dream Las Vegas will be driving the revitalization of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. The 531-room lifestyle hotel and casino pairs global architecture firm DLR Group with interior design by AvroKo, Rockwell Group, and DLR Interiors, and is expected to open with seven experiential dining and nightlife venues, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and a 20,000-square-foot casino in late 2024.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the $550 million development had Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak, Clark County Board of Commissioners Chairman James B. Gibson, and Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead as speakers, along with developers William Shopoff and David Daneshforooz, Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein and COO Michael Lindenbaum, and McCarthy Building Companies’ Senior Vice President Ross Edwards.

With rising visitor numbers and more business relocations in recent history, Las Vegas is experiencing growth and wealth creation. The new Dream Las Vegas hotel and casino is expected to generate tax revenue and create 4,000 new direct and indirect construction jobs, while also offering the residential and business communities a new reason to visit Las Vegas.

“The Dream Las Vegas development is a great investment in our local economy—to boost tourism and create thousands of new jobs,” said Sisolak. “I’m excited to see the resort come to life in 2024, offering even more first-class amenities and service, and extending our State’s long history as a leader in hospitality and tourism.”

“The great thing about this development is that it helps us finish off an important part of the Boulevard that all of us have seen undeveloped for so many years,” added Gibson. “Finally, we have an opportunity to complement all the little things that have been going on and this is enormous for us. The economic value of this project far exceeds the 550-million-dollar investment. This is a reset on the development of Las Vegas Boulevard to finish the work that needs to be done, and Dream is the leader of that reset. The result is something we’re all going to be proud of.”

“This project represents a new type of Vegas hotel experience, offering tourists and locals alike a unique boutique hotel option on the Las Vegas Strip. We are thrilled to break ground on Dream Las Vegas and watch as it energizes the southern end of the Strip, while providing countless jobs and revenue for local government,” explained Shopoff.

“As a native to Las Vegas, I am thrilled to work alongside a great team and partners to reach this milestone in the development of Dream Las Vegas,” said Daneshforooz. “Dream Hotel Group will bring new life to this end of The Strip with its curated food, beverage, and entertainment offerings.”

“All of us at Dream are proud to play a role in creating what will be one of the most spectacular new additions to Las Vegas,” said Stein. “Las Vegas is a destination much like our Dream Hotels brand, marked by a vibrant, youthful energy and dynamic cultural arts and entertainment scene unlike anywhere else in the world. Together with innovative developers Shopoff and Contour, it is our goal to create an experience-driven property that surpasses expectations, blending forward-thinking design, progressive programming, and world-class hospitality with unmatched dining and nightlife. We are not just building another hotel, we are building an experience, and one that we hope will contribute substantially to the future of Las Vegas. Following the successful launch of Dream Hollywood, California in 2017, I have every confidence that Dream Las Vegas will be our newest star of the west coast and a critical addition to our growing portfolio.”

Steve Hill, CEO/president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority added, “We are excited Dream Las Vegas will soon join the spectacular Vegas skyline. We greatly appreciate the investment and vision by Shopoff Realty Investments, Contour, and Dream Hotel Group to bring a new hotel, casino, and ‘Only Vegas’ entertainment experience to our millions of visitors.”

Set to open in late 2024, Dream Las Vegas has 531 guestrooms and suites, and seven dining and nightlife options including a third-level resort pool and day club, two bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor, a lobby bar, a craft coffee café, and gelateria on the street level, as well as a sporting club, nightclub, restaurant, and 24-hour diner on the third floor. The hotel will also offer 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 5,000-square-foot ballroom and 90-seat live entertainment theater, a 20,000-square-foot casino and gaming floor, a fitness center by TechnoGym, and on-site parking. Casino and gaming operations will be led by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E)..

McCarthy Building Companies is the design-builder contractor for the project. Edwards said, “We are proud to be a part of this exciting design-build hotel and casino project on the Las Vegas Strip. This project will reflect the talent of approximately 1,200 construction professionals who will be working onsite to bring the Dream Las Vegas brand to life. I can assure you our industry is filled with enthusiasm around the opportunity to help build a new Las Vegas landmark and will do so in a work environment that is committed to safety, and is welcoming, inclusive, and empowering to all.”

The 20-story hotel tower will feature a mix of venues distributed throughout the composition roof decks and terraces of the hotel design. The design will have a glass and metal façade with details such as radiused corners, double-height terraces, windows, and an aerodynamic character influenced by its context. When complete, Dream Las Vegas and its architecture will introduce a new lifestyle-focused hotel experience and an addition to the Las Vegas skyline.

Dream Las Vegas will be one of the first hotel properties seen from the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. Adjacent to the aviation terminal at Harry Reid International Airport, two blocks from the new Allegiant Stadium (home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders), and nearby T-Mobile Arena (home to the NHL Vegas Golden Knights and countless entertainment events, including the Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival, and Strait to Vegas), Dream Las Vegas is situated on the southward expansion of new Las Vegas developments, as well as the numerous hotels and casinos along the Las Vegas Strip.

With 15 hotels open and 25 new locations in various stages of development worldwide, Dream Hotel Group remains an independent lifestyle hotel company. The groundbreaking of Dream Las Vegas signals a milestone in the growth of the company and its portfolio of lifestyle brands.