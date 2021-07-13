AHLA Foundation and Hcareers to Host Nashville Virtual Hiring Fair

NASHVILLE—The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation) and Hcareers are hosting a Nashville Virtual Hiring Fair on July 14, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT to help Nashville job seekers secure lifelong careers in the hotel industry. The hotel industry offers competitive pay, benefits, and the ability to be promoted or transfer skills to any hotel across the globe.

The free Nashville Virtual Hiring Fair will connect job seekers in real time with recruiters from hotels in the Nashville Metro area who are looking to hire top talent to fill over 1,600 roles. Open positions include front desk and guest services, food and beverage, sales, housekeeping, maintenance, engineering, general manager, and more.

Taking place completely online, the virtual career fair allows job seekers to explore career opportunities in all areas of the hotel industry, engage directly with employers online via one-on-one text or video chats in each booth, and make new connections, and broaden their network directly from home or office via desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

