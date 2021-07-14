Radisson RED Miami Airport Debuts

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—As Florida travel and tourism rebound, Radisson RED, a modern hotel brand inspired by the millennial lifestyle, opened Radisson RED Miami Airport in Miami, Florida. A new property developed, owned, and operated by Riviera Point Development Group, the hotel is located in the heart of Miami. Radisson RED Miami Airport is a home base for working professionals and vacationers alike. The hotel is located five minutes from Miami International Airport and less than five miles from neighborhoods like Wynwood, Little Havana, and downtown Miami.

Whether flying solo for a work conference or looking to experience Miami’s culture and nightlife, Radisson RED Miami Airport’s 157 pet-friendly guestrooms and suites work for travelers of all kinds. Guests will find Wynwood-inspired works of 14 local artists, a collection that brings Miami’s aesthetic with bold colors in elevator lobby murals, guestroom wall art, and limited-edition prints. Miami muralist Daniel Fila curated the collection for owner Riviera Point Development Group.

The hotel’s onsite amenities include an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and a 2,000 square foot event space that can seat up to 100 guests. Visitors can also use complimentary shuttle service to and from the airport, free parking, and room service. One of Radisson RED Miami Airport’s features is its onsite restaurant, OUIBar + KTCHN, an indoor-outdoor spot adjacent to the lobby serving Latin cuisine.

“We are incredibly proud to be opening the fourth Radisson RED in the Americas with this unique hotel that truly captures the essence of Miami’s culture,” said Aly El-Bassuni, chief operating officer, Radisson Hotel Group Americas. “Thanks to the commitment and hard work of this hotel’s outstanding owners, the hotel was constructed with great amenities and authentic Radisson RED design that creates an upscale modern lifestyle experience. We look forward to continue growing this fantastic brand in dynamic cities throughout the Americas.”

Riviera Point Development Group, a south Florida hotel and office complexes developer that creates jobs through federal EB-5 Immigrant Investor financing, created the hotel that shows the Radisson RED brand. “Every aspect of Radisson RED is fresh and innovative in the upscale select-service segment,” said Rodrigo Azpúrua, CEO of Riviera Point Development Group. “It’s a great fit for the Miami market with its role as a global leisure destination and as the business gateway to Latin America. We’re excited to open our doors and confident in the outlook for the years ahead.” Azpúrua said the $42 million Radisson RED Miami Airport, his firm’s fourth hotel, was funded through EB-5 financing, private equity, and Centennial Bank financing.

Radisson RED Miami Airport is in a good for sports fans looking to attend a basketball game at the American Airlines Arena, home of the Miami Heat, or a baseball game at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. Less than eight miles from the hotel, visitors will find Miami’s South Beach, where beach clubs meet art deco architecture. It is also near numerous convention centers.

As the world returns to travel, Radisson RED Miami Airport is implementing the Radisson Hotels Americas safety protocol to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS.