WASHINGTON, DC—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Cvent today announced a three-year partnership. As AHLA’s latest silver premier partner, Cvent will be the registration technology platform of choice and event registration sponsor for several of AHLA’s signature events.

As a global leader in event and hospitality technology, Cvent will add tremendous capacity to AHLA as the association continues to expand its roster of trade shows and conferences. The arrangement also includes several thought-leadership initiatives that will deliver critical industry insights, expert event guidance, and innovative technology best practices to AHLA’s members.

“Cvent is a longtime global leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, and we are thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with them to foster meaningful connections across our industry,” said AHLA Chief Operating Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Kevin Carey. “Cvent will be a vital collaborator as AHLA continues to unite hoteliers, employees, vendors, and other industry partners via our world-class events and conferences.”

“As the largest hotel association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry with a highly engaged network of hospitality professionals, we are incredibly excited to embark on this partnership with AHLA,” said Cvent Head of Hospitality Bharet Malhotra. “Over the last 25 years, Cvent has become a global marketplace where hoteliers and event professionals collaborate to create exceptional event experiences, and we are honored to bring our expertise to AHLA’s distinguished events. We look forward to collaborating with AHLA to support their member community and accelerate their success.”

Advertisement

As part of the partnership, Cvent will soon power registration, diagramming, attendee management and engagement, a mobile event app, and onsite check-in and badging for a number of AHLA and AHLA Foundation events, including ForWard, Night of a Thousand Stars, OFF-SITE The Classic, and The Hospitality Show regional events.