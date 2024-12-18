SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—Hilton announces the opening of Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown, marking the Canopy by Hilton brand’s debut in South Dakota and Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in Sioux Falls. Offering a riverfront location along Big Sioux River in the heart of the vibrant Steel District, a dynamic and emerging cultural hub in downtown Sioux Falls, the property features 216 guestrooms and suites, two bespoke culinary outlets, a fitness center, nearly 20,000 square feet of event space, the brand’s signature complimentary Canopy bikes and more.

“The opening of Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown represents an important milestone as our first for the brand in South Dakota and builds upon our expanding presence in the Midwest,” said Danny Hughes, president, Americas, Hilton. “Coupled with our signature Hilton hospitality, the hotel is situated in an incredible location and features dynamic design, beautiful local art and thoughtfully curated amenities that will ensure a memorable stay for our guests.”

Canopy Sioux Falls Downtown lies within historic downtown Sioux Falls and Falls Park, an iconic 123-acre park in the center of the city. Also located next to Levitt Outdoor Amphitheater and within close proximity to museums, art galleries, restaurants and Sioux Falls Regional Airport, Canopy Sioux Falls Downtown provides the perfect location for travelers looking to explore the best of the awe-inspiring outdoors, The Steel District and the downtown area.

“Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown is a wonderful addition to Canopy by Hilton, building upon the brand’s more than 40 properties around the world,” said Jenna Hackett, senior vice president and global leader, Hilton Lifestyle Brand Management. “Sioux Falls embodies a mix of history, culture and adventure paired with the city’s warm and hospitable Midwest charm. Coupled with the spirit of the destination and the brand’s commitment to immersing guests in the locale, this hotel offers an ideal home base for guests looking to explore the best of the neighborhood and city all with the natural beauty of Falls Park right at their doorstep.”

Local Art and Design

Offering never-before-seen views of Sioux Falls throughout the property, the hotel features interior design from Box Interior Design, which integrates industrial and natural influences with metalwork prominently featured alongside abstract local art to reflect the area’s heritage. Upon arrival, guests can immerse themselves in Sioux Falls culture at the hotel’s local market, featuring unique items from over a dozen local vendors—from handcrafted goods to specialty bites and refreshments. In the lobby, a baby grand piano honors the region’s artistic flair and treasured memories the hotel owner, Craig Lloyd of Lloyd Companies, holds of his uncle’s piano.

The hotel’s art program similarly showcases the intersecting cultures and histories unique to Sioux Falls. Much of the artwork is locally sourced, including a mural by local Native American artist, Holly Young, and multiple interactive pieces including a piece as part of the Downtown Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk.

Restorative Guest Rooms

Perfect for leisure guests, business travelers and groups, the property’s 216 serene guest rooms, including 16 corner rooms and six suites, all with balconies, offer the brand’s signature sleep experience, including Canopy by Hilton’s canopy frame and exclusive bedding, premium bath and linens.

Throughout the room, guests will find nods to Sioux Steel, the location where Canopy Sioux Falls Downtown now sits. In king rooms, guests will find yellow barrel drums serving as nightstands representing Sioux Steel’s signature color. In-room artwork from Holly Young is framed with the original ledger from Sioux Steel while photos of Sioux Steel can be seen throughout. Mirrors in every room outline the Big Sioux River while the barn door in each guest room was produced by Sioux Steel at a nearby plant.

Ranging in size from 350 square feet to 820 square feet, room view types include a choice of the Steel District, City and Falls Park and all rooms include open closets, blackout curtains, a steamer, a smart mini fridge, 55-inch HDTV, in-room safes, Connected Room technology, Nespresso machines, and an expansive bathroom with sustainable Apotheke bath amenities.

Bespoke Food and Beverage

Home to a signature culinary experience and coffee bar, the hotel offers guests and locals alike the neighborhood-inspired Cascata Italian Cuisine serving rustic and traditional Italian flavors paired with an expertly curated wine menu. Offering both indoor and seasonal, al fresco dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Cascata provides a vibrant and energetic ambiance that pays homage to Italy while capturing the essence of the iconic Steel District.

Executive Chef Christopher (Chris) Hodapp has curated a menu celebrating local sourcing from farmers, breweries and roasters. Guests can start with Cascata’s Battilardo board featuring a selection of domestic and imported Italian meats and cheeses complemented by giardiniera or opt for a shareable dish such as the fritto misto or carpaccio. The menu also features a selection of pastas and pizzas, hand-pressed raviolis and dry aged steaks. For drinks, guests can sip on specialty cocktails including housemade limoncello, twists on classic cocktails or opt for a glass of wine from an extensive wine list. Guests can also sample local drinks during the Evening Tasting program featuring beverages from the local Glacial Lakes Distillery as well as The Spice & Tea Exchange.

In addition to Cascata, Torrent Coffee Bar caters to guests on the go with specialty coffees and seasonal treats.

Inspired Meetings and Events Spaces

Offering proximity to the city’s convention center and perfect for meetings, groups, weddings and all celebrations, the hotel provides nearly 20,000 square feet of venue space for up to 1,000 attendees. Indoors, the property offers twelve meeting rooms, a flexible 8,900-plus square foot ballroom and more. For riverside meetings and events, there is an abundance of outdoor space including a few patios, where hotel guests can sit and enjoy the views of Falls Park.

Neighborhood Amenities and Experiences

Serving as the ideal epicenter for exploring Sioux Falls, the hotel offers complimentary Canopy Bikes and provides access to the city’s top landmarks including Lloyd Landing, Falls Park, Levitt at The Falls, Jacobson Plaza and Washington Pavilion, as well as various nature trails and a 26-mile city biking path. For fitness enthusiasts looking to keep up with their workout routine on the road, the hotel is home to an expansive fitness center featuring Precor equipment and Peloton Bikes.

Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi.