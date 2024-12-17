FAIRFAX, Virginia—San Antonio’s iconic The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel has named Crescent Hotels & Resorts as the property’s new management company, ushering in the next chapter in the history of the storied downtown property while ensuring it remains one of the city’s premier destinations for meetings, special events and leisure travel. Sid Greehey, a majority investor in the historic property, has been named Managing General Partner of the hotel’s ownership group.

Steeped in history and exuding old-world charm, The St. Anthony holds the distinction of being San Antonio’s inaugural luxury hotel with legendary guests including Babe Ruth, Princess Grace of Monaco, and every Texas governor since its opening in 1909. The crown jewel of this century-old property is its stunning rooftop infinity pool, complemented by plush cabanas that invite relaxation and leisure. The St. Anthony offers guests unrivaled proximity to San Antonio’s vibrant dining scene, historical landmarks, and cultural attractions. Visitors can indulge in the city’s rich history with a visit to the renowned Alamo or take leisurely strolls along the picturesque Riverwalk.

Dining at The St. Anthony is an experience, with upscale options including the elegant Gallery On the Park, the vibrant Cabana Bar adjacent to the rooftop infinity pool, and an award-winning restaurant. Additionally, the rooftop St Anthony Sky Terrace has stunning views of downtown San Antonio, making it the perfect outdoor retreat. Once for members only, The St. Anthony Club is San Antonio’s ultimate gathering place and the subject of legendary moments.