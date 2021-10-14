BLLA Announces Virtual Conference With Over 75 Speakers

LOS ANGELES—BLLA (Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association) is announcing the next conference taking place October 25-26, 2021. The conference is being held virtually to allow a more global audience to participate. The association is known for its experiential events, having held two other digital events in the past four months. With more than 75 speakers, tickets are available for both members and non-members, and there is a VIP option offering an extended amount of time to view the recordings of more than 40 sessions after the two-day event.

The full list of speakers includes many hospitality leaders. From Todd English, an American celebrity chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality to James Bermingham, the new CEO of Virgin Hotels, the list is varied with many speaking for the very first time from their global home, including Valentina De Santis, CEO of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo—Lake Como in Italy as well as Manfredi Rizzuto, owner of the Susafa in Italy. The founder of 21C Museum Hotels, Steve Wilson, and the CEO of the brand, Sarah Robbins will share the museum concept experience inside a boutique hotel brand.

“This year’s theme is about the awakening happening in hospitality right now. We have noticed a shift in mindset aligning with purpose, passion, and harmony. We are seeing that boutique hoteliers are becoming artisans, creating masterpieces that embody a sense of belonging for travelers. Together, as a community, we are co-creating a new way to travel, a new way to experience life. This conference is the central platform for new ideas to be born and for magic to take place,” says Ariela Kiradjian, COO of BLLA.

The agenda has more than 75 sessions including presentations, keynotes, boot camps on various subjects, fireside chats, and more. BLLA also invited some of the industry’s hospitality association chiefs to participate with an update. “We are an open and all-inclusive association who loves to engage the broader industry,” said Frances Kiradjian, CEO. “We are all in this together and the pandemic has shown that more than in the past I believe. Collaboration, friendly, generous, and open communication help us all rise together for the greater good. That might be a cliche, but it’s truly heartfelt.”