AC Hotels by Marriott Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas—True North Hotel Group has opened its first AC Hotels by Marriott in Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s revitalized downtown. The five-story hotel integrates elements of the AC Hotel brand’s contemporary design with inspired local inflections that balance the rhythm of downtown Tuscaloosa’s energetic vibe.

Its 120 guestrooms have been purposefully designed, and the property’s flexible public spaces provide an inviting ambiance for those who particularly appreciate the hotel’s proximity to Tuscaloosa’s most popular attractions such as the Riverwalk, Amphitheater, and the University of Alabama’s Champion Crimson Tide Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The lobby-level AC Lounge and the 5th on Sixth rooftop bar, with its panoramic downtown views, provide both guests and locals alike a range of beverages and food, including Spanish-inspired tapas-style small plates, artisanal cocktails, craft beers, and specialty wines. The rooftop bar’s numerical name pays tribute to both its top-floor location and its street address.

AC Kitchen’s European-inspired breakfast selection includes fresh croissants and artisan-cured meats. Additional guest amenities include a fitness center, an AC Store for locally sourced items, and complimentary DIY lavender turndown service available each evening from the lobby. Guestrooms feature sleek furnishings, art, and thoughtful touches ideal for both leisure and business travelers.

“The opening of our first AC Hotels by Marriott is an exciting confluence of two goals: the first is welcoming the distinct AC brand to True North’s growing portfolio; second is knowing that the brand is a perfect fit with Tuscaloosa’s energetic, revitalized downtown,” said Brad Wiens, president of True North Hotel Group.

Wiens added, “We are also confident that our two exceptional property leaders, general manager Karen Steiger and director of sales Darren Segura, are taking our newest hotel to new heights.”