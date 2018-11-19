A Six-Step Strategy for Increasing Hotel Profitability

2 Increasing Revenue

Before implementing a plan to increase revenue, a thorough financial analysis of historical and current performance is in order, including benchmarking this data against the industry. In addition, conducting site tours and interviews with the management team helps to paint a detailed picture of the environment.

Guest feedback, such as in the form of satisfaction surveys and comments left on social media platforms, is an invaluable resource in identifying areas of strength and opportunities for growth. Highlighting these areas of improvement will indicate ways to elevate the guest experience, improve operations, and ultimately result in increased revenues.

Lastly, it is essential to differentiate a hotel within the competitive space in a way that truly sets it apart. This can lead to new revenue streams and augment existing ones while adding to ancillary sales. When the management team solidifies that key differentiator, run with it. Develop a sales strategy that the entire management team can get behind to offer this new experience or service to guests.