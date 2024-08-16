6 Essential Tips to Prepare Guestrooms for Bed Bug Service

Bed bugs can be a nightmare for the hospitality industry, leading to unhappy guests, potential health issues, and negative business reviews possibly resulting in lost revenue. Bed bugs will live anywhere and can easily hitchhike their way into your building on the clothing and personal items of guests and staff alike. If you do find yourself with a bed bug infestation, preparing for a bed bug service is crucial to help ensure the treatment is thorough and successful. Here are the essential tips to help you prepare your space for a professional bed bug treatment:

1 Notify all relevant parties. Communication is key when dealing with bed bugs. Notify all relevant staff, including housekeeping, maintenance, and management, about the upcoming treatment. This practice helps ensure that everyone is on the same page and can assist with the preparation. Additionally, inform guests staying in the affected rooms about the infestation, offering them alternative accommodations. Transparency helps maintain trust and minimizes the risk of further complaints. 2 Remove clutter. If applicable, have any guests staying in the room clean up clutter and put away belongings, paying special attention to areas under beds, in closets, and around furniture. However, do not remove any items from the room until treated. Keeping areas clear will allow pest control providers to access all potential hiding spots and treat more effectively. 3 Gather linens and clothing to be laundered. Strip mattresses and box springs of comforters, sheets, bedspreads, and bed skirts and empty all closets, dressers, and nightstands of clothing, bedding, and other soft goods that can be laundered (e.g., curtains). Seal all items in plastic bags and launder in a washer and dryer. The dryer should be run on high heat if possible. Any fabrics that cannot be laundered should be dry cleaned. 4 Vacuum thoroughly. Vacuum all floors, carpets, and upholstered furniture, and pay extra attention to cracks and crevices where bed bugs may hide. Afterwards, seal and dispose of the vacuum bag in an outdoor trash receptacle to help prevent any captured bed bugs from escaping. 5 Prepare furniture. To help ensure that the treatment reaches all areas where bed bugs may be hiding, move all beds, bed frames, dressers, and nightstands at least two feet away from the walls. Remove cushions from chairs and sofas, turn the furniture upside down, and place away from the walls in the center of the room. Also be sure to remove all items attached to the walls (pictures, light fixtures, outlet covers, headboards, etc.). 6 Follow Guidelines. After the bed bug treatment is complete, work with your pest control provider to follow all of the post-treatment guidelines carefully. This may include leaving the room vacant for a specified period of time, providing additional cleaning instructions, and scheduling follow-up inspections. By partnering with a trusted provider and following these pre-treatment tips, you can rest easy knowing the bed bugs won’t bite as you keep getting those five-star reviews.