Crestline to Manage Courtyard Fort Lauderdale East

By LODGING Staff
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida—Ray Powers, trustee and personal representative of the JP Edmondson Estate; Cynthia Zeigler, chairperson of the Board and Edmondson family representative; and William Cleaver, president and CEO of Affirmed Corporation, announced a new strategic collaboration with Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC to oversee the management of the Courtyard Fort Lauderdale East/Lauderdale-by-the-Sea hotel.

This relationship represents a commitment to the guest experience, associate satisfaction, and the value of the hotel for ownership. The 106-guestroom hotel is in the final phase of a renovation that includes all guestrooms and suites, indoor and outdoor public spaces, and the outdoor pool area. Located in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida, the hotel is near the beach and snorkeling spots in Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, and Holy Cross Hospital.

“We are confident that Crestline’s industry-leading practices and dedication to service will elevate every aspect of the Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Hotel,” said Powers. “This relationship marks a significant step in improving the hotel’s operations and creating lasting memories for guests.”

Cynthia Zeigler added, “As representatives of the Edmondson family, we are excited about this opportunity to collaborate with Crestline and the Affirmed Corporation. We are committed to ensuring that this property provides an exceptional experience for both our guests and our valued associates.”

Cleaver said, “This collaboration with Crestline is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to deliver unparalleled service and satisfaction. We believe this relationship will have a lasting, positive impact on the hotel’s operations, as well as the community and its guests.”

