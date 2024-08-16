Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront Completes Renovation

COCOA BEACH, Florida—Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM) announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation for the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront, a 295-key flagship property on Florida’s Space Coast. The renovations, encompassing seven floors and more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space, draw inspiration from Cocoa Beach’s nature and surf culture. The property includes a refreshed lobby with ocean-inspired artwork and newly renovated guestrooms featuring blue tones and local surfing photography.

“Our goal was to create a welcoming and immersive environment that captures the essence of coastal living,” said David Buddemeyer, founder and president of Driftwood Hospitality Management. “Every aspect of the design, from the color palette to the artwork, has been carefully curated to evoke a sense of relaxation and connection with the stunning beachfront setting. We are proud to be part of this community and are dedicated to creating a destination that both locals and visitors can enjoy for years to come.”

Renovated by Hospitality Project Advisors, the Hilton Cocoa Beach includes property-wide updates from DHM’s Lifestyle Division. Recent works include the Hotel Rumbao in San Juan, Puerto Rico; the Scottsdale Resort and Spa Curio Collection in Scottsdale, Arizona; and the Houston Hotel Vesper—Tribute by Marriott in Houston.

“Being part of this renovation in one of the most compelling hotel markets in the country offered a unique opportunity to encapsulate the area’s unique heritage,” said Ed Nystrom, president of Hospitality Project Advisors. “Like in every other project, we needed to remain conscious of the local culture and implement key characteristics in every part of this project, resulting in a refreshed look for one of the Space Coast’s largest oceanfront properties.”

In addition to the aesthetic updates, the hotel has introduced new amenities and experiences. The beachfront dining venues, Waves Craft Bar & Kitchen and Castaways Beach Bar, have been refreshed with new menus featuring coastal cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. The pool area has also been redesigned with fire pits and a surf-inspired lounge.

The Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront offers access to the area’s attractions, situated 15 minutes away from Port Canaveral and Patrick Space Force Base, 25 minutes away from Kennedy Space Center, and located near a variety of eco-tourism adventures.