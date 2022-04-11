50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2022

In the two years since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. hotel industry has made significant progress toward recovery. U.S. hotels recaptured 83 percent of pre-pandemic RevPAR levels in 2021, and are expected to surpass the pre-pandemic comparable in 2023 on a nominal basis, according to STR and Tourism Economics’ latest forecast released earlier this year. Occupancy will likely exceed 2019 levels next year as well. Amid this resurgence in demand and revenues, hoteliers are looking to strategically position their assets and align themselves with the right partners to make the most of the opportunities ahead. This year, LODGING takes a look at more than 50 management companies that are working to help hotels recover and thrive in 2022 and beyond.

Editor’s note: The following list is in alphabetical order. All numbers are for the 2021 calendar year, U.S. only. 

Aimbridge Hospitality

Marriott Lancaster Penn Square

Aimbridge Hospitality is a global hospitality company offering management services across a spectrum of franchised branded full-service, select-service, luxury, destination, lifestyle hotels, and convention centers. Aimbridge represents over 1,500 properties in 50 states and 23 countries. Aimbridge operates 84 lodging brands in addition to more than 90 independent boutique and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to leverage its scale and expertise to add value for its owners and opportunities for associates.

Total Rooms Managed 193,839
Total Properties Managed 1,331
Third-Party Rooms Managed 193,839
Third-Party Properties Managed 1,331
Total Gross Revenue Not disclosed
Contact Greg O’Stean, greg.ostean@aimhosp.com
LODGING Staff

