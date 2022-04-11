50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2022

In the two years since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. hotel industry has made significant progress toward recovery. U.S. hotels recaptured 83 percent of pre-pandemic RevPAR levels in 2021, and are expected to surpass the pre-pandemic comparable in 2023 on a nominal basis, according to STR and Tourism Economics’ latest forecast released earlier this year. Occupancy will likely exceed 2019 levels next year as well. Amid this resurgence in demand and revenues, hoteliers are looking to strategically position their assets and align themselves with the right partners to make the most of the opportunities ahead. This year, LODGING takes a look at more than 50 management companies that are working to help hotels recover and thrive in 2022 and beyond.

Editor’s note: The following list is in alphabetical order. All numbers are for the 2021 calendar year, U.S. only.