HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—With improved performance as 2021 progressed, the U.S. hotel industry reported total-year revenue per available room (RevPAR) that was 83.2 percent of the pre-pandemic comparable, according to the latest data from STR.

2021 U.S. Hotel Performance Percentage change from 2019

Occupancy: 57.6 percent (down 12.6 percent)

ADR: $124.67 (down 4.8 percent)

RevPAR: $71.87 (down 16.8 percent)

In addition to 2020, U.S. hotel occupancy failed to reach 60 percent for just the second time since 2011. On a nominal basis, 2021 ADR was the fourth highest on record. The country’s RevPAR level was the second lowest in eight years behind only 2020.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the highest occupancy level (68.4 percent), which was still down 5.2 percent from the market’s 2019 benchmark.

None of the Top 25 Markets experienced an occupancy increase over 2019.

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the year included Minneapolis (44.4 percent) and San Francisco/San Mateo (47.7 percent).

Miami posted the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 14.7 percent to $223.49), while Norfolk/Virginia Beach registered the highest growth in RevPAR (up 7.7 percent to $72.31).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 64.2 percent to $72.97) and Washington, D.C. (down 48.9 percent to $57.86).

In aggregate, the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy but higher ADR than all other markets.