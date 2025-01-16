Aimbridge Hospitality Enters Restructuring Support Agreement

PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality announced that it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with support from its first and second lien lenders and its existing sponsor that would right-size the company’s capital structure by converting more than $1.1 billion in debt to equity, and infuse $100 million in new capital, strengthening the company’s financial position.

Pursuant to the transaction contemplated by the agreement, which has the support of more than 80 percent of the company’s first lien lenders, 100 percent of its second lien lenders, and its existing sponsor, Aimbridge’s total debt outstanding would be reduced to a maximum of $210 million at close from $1.3 billion. This transaction would be facilitated by the company’s current first lien lenders, which would provide a $100 million capital injection and become majority owners of the company, building on their long-term commitment to Aimbridge and reflecting their confidence in Aimbridge’s strong future and business strategy.

“We are excited to announce an agreement that will transform our balance sheet and put Aimbridge in an incredibly strong position to accelerate our long-term strategy and continue delivering top-of-the-line services to our hotel owners,” said Craig S. Smith, CEO, Aimbridge Hospitality. “Over the past year, we have been enhancing our differentiated service offerings, investing in top talent, and making strategic and operational improvements to drive hotel performance. We have a clear strategy and execution plan in place—and with a strengthened balance sheet, we will be even better positioned to continue investing in our operational capabilities, winning new business in existing and new markets, and strengthening our leading position in the industry.

“In taking this important step, we are pleased to have the strong support of our lenders, who share our excitement about the significant potential to enhance value for our stakeholders, and we appreciate the ongoing commitment of our associates and valued partners. We look forward to continuing to deliver operational excellence, best-in-class guest experiences, and innovative solutions to our hotel owners,” Smith concluded.

The implementation process for the restructuring is underway and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. Throughout this process, Aimbridge will continue to operate its business as usual. The company has liquidity to support the continuation of its operations and fulfill commitments to associates, hotel owners, brand partners, suppliers, and vendors. Specifically, associates will continue to receive salaries and benefits in the normal course, and all vendors and suppliers will be paid in the ordinary course of business.

Aimbridge’s executive leadership team will remain in place, with Steve Joyce continuing to serve as the chairman of the board, Smith as CEO, and Eric Jacobs as chief global growth officer, with support from an independent board with hospitality and leadership experience.