LOS ANGELES, California—Aimbridge Hospitality detailed a year of transformation, which saw the company reinforcing its commitment to owner partners with solutions and sustainable portfolio expansion throughout North America, EMEA, and LATAM.

“At Aimbridge, our focus on our owners as our primary customers defines our approach to hospitality,” said Craig S. Smith, CEO, Aimbridge Hospitality. “By empowering general managers, focusing on performance management, and leveraging our scale, we ensure operational excellence and drive sustainable growth for our stakeholders. In 2024, we transformed our leadership structure and deepened our commitment to company culture; focused on accountability and delivering results for our owners, and tapped into our best-in-class data and reporting capabilities. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to being the most trusted hotel employer and operator, creating value through exceptional guest experiences and fostering success for our owners, associates, and brand partners.”

Property Additions

Property additions include TRIBE Manchester Airport in the United Kingdom; Bloom Tulum, the Mexican region’s first Apartments by Marriott; Twickenham Stadium Hotel in London, part of Radisson Hotel Group; and Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in California.

Additional properties include Circa 39 Hotel, Miami Beach, undergoing a multimillion-dollar rebranding to join IHG’s Vignette Collection and Marriott Austin North. Aimbridge also now manages the Hilton Buena Park Anaheim, Courtyard Culver City Los Angeles, and Wyndham Garden Mazatlán Marina.

New Platforms

In addition to launching its proprietary data reporting platform Aimbridge Intelligence in the fall, Aimbridge also introduced Aimbridge Commercial, a restructuring of its topline disciplines designed to generate revenue for owners through a commercial model. With sales, marketing, and revenue management under one unified strategy, this approach grows profitability and performance across Aimbridge’s portfolio.

“Aimbridge Commercial is a strategic step forward, enabling us to drive growth at scale by delivering highly focused, owner-centric solutions,” said Allison Handy, executive vice president of commercial, Aimbridge Hospitality. “With a sharp focus on maximizing profitability and ensuring long-term value, our integrated model allows our team of commercially minded leaders to work cross-functionally to drive performance and respond more quickly and effectively to market changes, now and in the future.”