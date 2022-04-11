Hyatt Centric Santa Clara Silicon Valley Opens

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Santa Clara Silicon Valley, marking the latest lifestyle property to debut from the Hyatt Centric brand. The 220-suite hotel is located near the city’s destinations including the tech giant campuses, Levi Stadium, Santa Clara University, Historic Mission Santa Clara De Asis, and Mercado Santa Clara.

“We are thrilled to bring share-worthy experiences to the Santa Clara market,” shares Brent Larkin, general manager, Hyatt Centric Santa Clara Silicon Valley. “This property fully embraces Silicon Valley’s booming cultural scene, from the locally inspired menu at our lobby restaurant, to the murals crafted by local artists, and flexible meeting space—we are truly bringing something special to travelers and locals alike.”

Upon arrival, guests see the hotel lobby’s design, blending themes of Santa Clara’s urban landscape, California’s wine culture, and nature preserves. A lobby has energizing colors, leathers, and natural light, offering a space for reconnecting, collaborating, planning, and unwinding. Guests can also have complimentary coffee services in the lobby and a grab-and-go market for necessities.

Located off the hotel’s lobby is Hyatt Centric Santa Clara Silicon Valley’s restaurant, open for breakfast and light bites in the evening, with lunch to launch in the near future. The restaurant offers classic offerings in addition to an all-American wine list, craft cocktails and ciders, and beer on tap.

The hotel’s guestrooms can be accessed through a digital key in the World of Hyatt mobile app, which uses Bluetooth technology that allows guests to use the World of Hyatt app on their iPhone or Android phone as a digital key. Once inside, guests see urban decor that reflects the personality of Santa Clara. Many suites feature walk-in showers and an in-room work area, and those who seek city views can opt-in for a high-floor guestroom. Finishes and amenities round out the experience with brand touchpoints such as Drybar Buttercup hair dryers, Hyatt Centric-branded robes, and BeeKind bath amenities.

The hotel’s pool terrace has landscaping, seating, and outdoor fireplaces where guests enjoy small plates and cocktails. The pool terrace also offers a 3,500 square foot hospitality deck complete with an outdoor living area, dining tables, and a semi-private deck available for groups. The terrace goes into a flexible meeting space offering a venue for groups of all sizes. A 24-hour fitness center has floor-to-ceiling windows and Peloton bikes.