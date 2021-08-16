21c Museum Hotel St. Louis Begins Renovation Process

LOUISVILLE—21c Museum Hotels, a multi-venue art museum and hospitality brand part of Accor, will begin the renovation and restoration of the downtown St. Louis historic YMCA building. Construction of 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. The project includes a hotel, an art museum, a wellness center, and multiple food and beverage outlets.

21c Museum Hotel St. Louis will offer a place where travelers and locals can come together to experience art exhibitions, community-focused cultural programming, and food and beverage. The property will include:

173 guestrooms: In addition to traditional room types, the property will feature two 21c Suites with artwork, living areas, in-room fitness studios, and fireplaces.

Contemporary art museum: 21c St. Louis will feature 13,000 square feet of museum exhibition space to host rotating exhibitions. The museum will be open free of charge to the public.

Meeting and event space: The building’s historic spaces, like the gymnasium and fitness track, will be transformed into public, meeting, and event spaces equipped with AV technology to accommodate museum programming and other events from weddings to soirees and board meetings.

Food and beverage: There will be a variety of offerings for locals and travelers to enjoy, from a daytime café with coffee, pastries, and healthy options to a branded restaurant and bar concept that speaks to the city’s history.

The Wellness Center at 21c St. Louis: The lower level will act as a holistic wellness destination for community members and guests, while paying homage to the property’s history as a YMCA. The Wellness Center will include the historic lap pool, hot tub, locker rooms, fitness center and studios, steam and sauna, and two spa treatment rooms.

21c Museum Hotel St. Louis will be housed in the 10-story YMCA building, staying true to 21c’s belief that art can be a catalyst for urban revitalization and civic connection. Architects Perfido Weiskopf Wagstaf + Goettel are working with interior designers from Hufft Projects and Bill Rooney Studio to reimagine the 95-year-old building. St. Louis-based Russell HBD will manage construction on the project.