106 Jefferson, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel, Opens

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama—106 Jefferson, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel and Valor Hospitality Partners property, announced the opening of the 115-room boutique lifestyle hotel in downtown Huntsville, Alabama. Built on the site of the former Huntsville Hotel, a hot spot during the Victorian era, the property features a chef-driven restaurant, a rooftop lounge, and is walkable to the city’s downtown. In addition to its guestrooms and suites, the property pays homage to the city’s history through design and a charitable mission of raising up the Huntsville community.

Known as the “Rocket City,” Huntsville’s origins dating back to the space race are seen throughout the artwork and offerings at 106 Jefferson. The property has local artwork that reflects the spirit of the community. Additional nods to Huntsville are found in on-property gift shop offerings, in-room partnerships, and charitable components.

The lifestyle property will commemorate its launch by honoring its mission to enrich Huntsville by celebrating its history and giving back to the community. Beginning opening day through the end of August, the hotel will donate 10 percent of all food sales to local charitable organizations, including HEALS, Inc., a non-profit that provides underprivileged children with free dental, medical, and optometry care at school-based clinics in the Huntsville area, and Madison County 310 Board, an organization that supports Madison County residents with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Advertisement

Additionally, 106 Jefferson has partnered with the local St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children to welcome a four-year-old from Decatur battling leukemia. The St. Jude’s patient and her family who have only traveled outside the home for chemotherapy treatments in the last 18 months were the property’s first guests.

“We are so excited to bring Huntsville its first lifestyle hotel,” said Mary Beth Lewis, director of sales and marketing, 106 Jefferson. “We are shining a bright light on this community by ensuring our guests feel the spirit of the city’s culture within these walls. From the location accessible to many attractions to the unique offerings and to our commitment to giving back to the community, our guests are sure to enjoy an authentic, one-of-a-kind experience.”

106 Jefferson honors Huntsville’s past through the property’s restaurant, Revivalist, reminiscent of an old-time parlor, helmed by Chef Matthew Mohler. The menu reflects European classics and American regionalism using locally sourced ingredients from area farms and the property’s herb garden. The rooftop lounge, Baker & Able, has crafted cocktails, appetizers, and desserts. The open-air lounge pays homage to the two primates, named Baker and Able, who were the first to survive spaceflight in a Huntsville-built Jupiter rocket.

“We’re thrilled to welcome 106 Jefferson to the Curio Collection portfolio, and celebrate the addition of this remarkable hotel to Huntsville’s one-of-a-kind community,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Curio Collection by Hilton. “With over 100 hotels around the world, Curio Collection properties are each handpicked to offer guests an authentic experience by integrating the community into the hotel, and 106 Jefferson is a perfect example. From localized artwork to uniquely curated food and beverage offerings, travelers experience the essence of Huntsville that they cannot find anywhere else.”

The 115 guestrooms and suites are appointed to provide the comforts and amenities for a getaway. Each guestroom has an enhanced sleep experience, which includes a Serta Suite Dreams mattress, down pillows, linens, and a down duvet cover. In-room amenities include a 55-inch television, a spa bathroom with Gilchrist & Soames bath amenities, a marble vanity and glass-enclosed walk-in shower, a Keurig coffee maker, bathrobes, mini-fridge, and a steamer/iron with an ironing board. Additionally, the property offers a 24-hour fitness center with an outdoor terrace and a 24-hour business center.

106 Jefferson can host weddings, corporate events, and social gatherings. It features 2,110 square feet of event space, including the 1,600 square foot century ballroom located off the main lobby with the ability to be divided into two spaces. The Century Ballroom has illuminated clouds on the ceiling with sound, lighting, and audiovisual capabilities.

106 Jefferson is also part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 brands. Members who book directly through the Hilton channels have access to benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Hilton Honors Points and money to book a stay, free standard WiFi, and a member discount. Members also enjoy digital tools available through the Hilton Honors mobile app where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a digital key.

106 Jefferson is just 13 miles away from Huntsville International airport, Oakwood, Alabama A&M, UAH universities, and access to Interstate 565.