2021 Travel Trends Direct from Consumer Research

3 Word-of-mouth and review sites influence stay decisions the most

If you’re wondering which tools are best for marketing your hotel, the results of the RMS report may give you insight into where consumers are looking. According to the RMS research, 36 percent of consumers surveyed indicated that review sites such as Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor have the most influence on a traveler’s decision. These tools are far more influential thanFacebook and Instagram—so you may want to focus on encouraging positive reviews and adding images to those sites as opposed to social media only. In a close second, word-of-mouth recommendations influence destination choices as well, so be sure local businesses that may attract out-of-towners know about your hotel and are ready to provide a recommendation—and maybe even a promotion.

Hotel and travel industries should be prepared for a much busier year in 2021. People may still be warming up to flying, but the increase in remote workers and relaxing of travel restrictions will continue to bring visitors to your hotels. Be sure to focus on review sites, spreading a positive word about your hotel, and preparing your property with reliable and fast internet, and you’ll be off to a great start to the summer season. The three takeaways above are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to consumer travel data from RMS. Download the full report to learn more.

Sponsored by RMS North America