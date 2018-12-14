15 Ways Hotels Are Celebrating the Holidays With Guests

9 S’Mores Galore

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe has created several holiday-inspired experiences for guests and locals—from yoga in the snow (e.g., snow-ga) to cookie decorating. On Dec. 23 and 30, the resort will host cookie decorating for guests in its main lobby. The resort will also host a Holiday Afternoon Tea Party on Dec. 15 and 22 with an assortment of fruit, finger sandwiches, sweets, and tea. A portion of proceeds from the tea experience will benefit Cooking with Kids. Guests will also have access to S’more Sessions at the Terra fire pit every day from Dec. 24 through 28, and every Friday and Saturday in December. Terra will provide guests with the s’more fixings as they warm up by the fire pit and soak in views of Santa Fe.